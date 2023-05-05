Jensen Investment Management Inc. Takes $159.20 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,112,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,195,000. Ball comprises approximately 1.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $44,375,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $101,697,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $50,695,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $2,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ball Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.