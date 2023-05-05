Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Linde stock traded up $5.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.60. 403,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,736. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $179.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

