Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,130 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in General Mills by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in General Mills by 56,697.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in General Mills by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after buying an additional 774,961 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after buying an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $33,708,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,882. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

