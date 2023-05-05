Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,660 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,754 shares of company stock worth $6,087,634. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,708. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $409.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

