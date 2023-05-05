Jensen Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135,681 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 4.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Automatic Data Processing worth $509,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.70. 481,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

