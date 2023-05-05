Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,079 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Waste Management worth $277,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $168.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average is $158.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

