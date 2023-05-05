Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,803 shares of company stock worth $13,714,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

MANH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

