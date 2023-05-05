Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,350 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $78.71. 480,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,253. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

