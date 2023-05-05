Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $645.03 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 5.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Stryker worth $645,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

Stryker stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.86. 463,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

