Jensen Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,464 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $346,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,725 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

TXN stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.88. 1,552,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,987. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.70. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

