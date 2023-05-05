Jeffrey N. Braun Sells 2,278 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALLE stock opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

