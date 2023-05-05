Janus Henderson Group’s (JHG) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JHG. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 618,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,268. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

