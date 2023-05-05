Janus Henderson Group’s (JHG) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JHG. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 618,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,268. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

