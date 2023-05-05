Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$42.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JWEL. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.03.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE JWEL traded up C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,638. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$28.91 and a 1-year high of C$38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 11,682 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.60, for a total value of C$392,515.20. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.