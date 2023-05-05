James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.80

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.80 and traded as high as $22.71. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 20,944 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CLSA downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.