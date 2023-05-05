Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,164. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

