IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,221. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth $65,033,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $71,537,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,361,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,770 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

