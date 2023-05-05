IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s FY2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $37.37 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,167.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,221 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

