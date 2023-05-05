Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Itron updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.

Itron Trading Up 4.4 %

Itron stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. 739,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,398. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $42,625.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $42,625.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,365 shares of company stock worth $512,453 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Itron by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 666.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

