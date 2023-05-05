ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.20

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.20 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 78.74 ($0.98). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 80.16 ($1.00), with a volume of 1,757,375 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 306 ($3.82).

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £497.61 million, a PE ratio of -576.86 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.04.

In related news, insider Simon Bourne bought 19,901 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £14,925.75 ($18,647.86). Insiders purchased 20,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,564 in the last quarter. 31.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

