iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Shares Down 1.7%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.15 and last traded at C$14.23. Approximately 2,858,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,954,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.47.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.59.

