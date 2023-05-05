iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,523,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

