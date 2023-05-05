iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SOXX stock opened at $405.87 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $445.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.87.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.