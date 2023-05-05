iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after acquiring an additional 162,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.44. 370,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,995. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

