iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IWF traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $246.27. 337,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,505. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

