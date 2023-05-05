iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Holdings Decreased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWU. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

EWU stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. 1,214,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,561. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

