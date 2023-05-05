iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.99

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.99 and last traded at $73.99, with a volume of 6827597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFA. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

