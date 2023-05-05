iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $24,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $47.67. 550,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,423. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

