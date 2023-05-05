iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.02. The company had a trading volume of 285,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,646. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

