iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,191 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.16 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

