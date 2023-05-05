iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned 0.15% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,701 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,552,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,461,000 after acquiring an additional 860,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $118.39. 974,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,298. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average of $116.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

