Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 1,553,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,822.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,785. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

