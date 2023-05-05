Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 1,553,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
