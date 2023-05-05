Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 11,765,481 shares traded.

Ironveld Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Ironveld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.