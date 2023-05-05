iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 5%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $121.00 and last traded at $127.30. Approximately 71,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 326,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.