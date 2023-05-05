IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.25.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $184.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.21. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

