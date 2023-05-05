IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Up 0.1%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 50,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 87,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Get IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMIN. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 175,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 162,859 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 76.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

About IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.