IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 1,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the third quarter worth about $955,000.

About IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam Healthy Hearts index, a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. HART was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

