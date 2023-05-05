IPVERSE Trading Down 0.8% This Week (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $847,530.85 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

