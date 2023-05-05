Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given “Maintains” Rating at VNET Group

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at VNET Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Securities cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 319,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,460.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,974,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after acquiring an additional 818,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

