Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.54). 31,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 254,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.53).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.94) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.02. The company has a market capitalization of £79.01 million, a P/E ratio of -179.17 and a beta of 2.63.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

