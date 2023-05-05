Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR):

5/1/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $550.00 to $500.00.

5/1/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $600.00 to $575.00.

5/1/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $405.00 to $425.00.

4/20/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $420.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating.

3/16/2023 – Charter Communications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.40. The company had a trading volume of 129,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,387. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $515.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

