Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $107.00 to $103.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $132.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $116.00 to $123.00.

4/19/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $123.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $115.00.

3/28/2023 – Abbott Laboratories is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Abbott Laboratories is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.26. 1,389,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $16,271,874,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

