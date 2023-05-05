Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Acquired by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000.

NYSEARCA:ERTH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 13,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,498. The stock has a market cap of $289.69 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $60.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

