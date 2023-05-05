InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.27

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.27 and last traded at $76.86, with a volume of 167078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $82,807.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,160 shares of company stock worth $1,774,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.