Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Announces Earnings Results

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.31. 2,009,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,922. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.55. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,228 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

