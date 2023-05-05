Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) (NASDAQ:TRNR) Major Shareholder Buys $384,887.50 in Stock

Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) major shareholder Bradley James Wickens bought 51,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $384,887.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,628,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,169.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Interactive Strength, Inc. (FORME) Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNR opened at $6.80 on Friday. Interactive Strength, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

