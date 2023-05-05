Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Decreased by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.13 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

