Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

NYSE:IBP opened at $114.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $125.87.

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $5,795,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,591,194 shares in the company, valued at $184,435,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

