Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $267.15 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $282.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.44 and a 200 day moving average of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $875,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $875,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,119 shares of company stock worth $7,322,016 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.