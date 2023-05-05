Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $267.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.97. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $282.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,119 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,016 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.