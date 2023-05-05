Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.90-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSIT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.23. 265,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,896. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.13. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 38,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $9,051,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.